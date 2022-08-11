DJ ENOGIA signs a EUR6.5 million contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in Germany

ENOGIA becomes the leading supplier of ORC modules in the German biogas market by equipping the world's largest anaerobic digestion plant for a total of EUR6.5 million

Marseille, 11 August 2022 - 6.00 p.m.

ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces a contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in a total amount of EUR6.5 million. Arthur Leroux, ENOGIA Chairman and CEO, said: "Two months after the signing of our agreement with ADEME Investissement, we are proud to announce this major new contract for the development of our ORC business. This order of 40 ORC units continues to demonstrate the suitability of our ENOGIA ORC modules for the recovery of thermal waste from biogas gensets. There are many opportunities in this sector, particularly in Europe and Asia, but we also hope to integrate ORCs into gensets in the future in other sectors and geographical areas which are also suffering from high electricity production costs."

ENOGIA has concluded the sale of 40 ORC modules to a major German player in biogas for a total of EUR6.5 million. Prior to placing the order, ENOGIA's customer had tested an ORC module coupled with a biogas engine for more than a year. During that period, it was able to observe the great performance of ENOGIA's ORC technology and the quality of its customer and technical service before deciding to equip all of the site's biogas engines with ORC modules.

The order is the biggest ever signed by ENOGIA, and probably the largest in terms of the number of machines signed by an ORC manufacturer to date in 2022. It confirms the commercial potential of the innovative technology developed by the company, and further reinforces its footprint in Germany, a country where ENOGIA has been well established and represented for several years.

ENOGIA's ORC modules will be installed in the world's largest anaerobic digestion plant, which will also become Europe's largest ORC site and the second-largest worldwide. The modules will be used to recover the heat from the cooling circuits of the biogas genset engines. The produced electricity will be then directly self- consumed on site to reduce the operator's energy bill, which has been heavily impacted by recent rises in energy prices.

Following the announcement of the agreement with ADEME Investissement in June, this contract, concluded via a distribution partner, illustrates the relevance and rollout of the commercial strategy presented at the time of the IPO, which is based on three pillars: direct sales to key accounts, indirect sales based on a specialised and sector-based distribution network, and economy of use.

The new contract is expected to generate revenue for ENOGIA as of the final quarter of 2022, as it will be accounted for using the percentage-of-completion method, and contributes to confirming the growth outlook announced for 2022.

