Freitag, 12.08.2022
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
WKN: A3CU5X ISIN: FR0014004974 
11.08.22
Dow Jones News
11.08.2022 | 18:31
ENOGIA signs a EUR6.5 million contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in Germany

DJ ENOGIA signs a EUR6.5 million contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in Germany

ENOGIA ENOGIA signs a EUR6.5 million contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in Germany 11-Aug-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENOGIA becomes the leading supplier of ORC modules in the German biogas market by equipping the world's largest anaerobic digestion plant for a total of EUR6.5 million

Marseille, 11 August 2022 - 6.00 p.m.

ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces a contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in a total amount of EUR6.5 million. Arthur Leroux, ENOGIA Chairman and CEO, said: "Two months after the signing of our agreement with ADEME Investissement, we are proud to announce this major new contract for the development of our ORC business. This order of 40 ORC units continues to demonstrate the suitability of our ENOGIA ORC modules for the recovery of thermal waste from biogas gensets. There are many opportunities in this sector, particularly in Europe and Asia, but we also hope to integrate ORCs into gensets in the future in other sectors and geographical areas which are also suffering from high electricity production costs."

ENOGIA has concluded the sale of 40 ORC modules to a major German player in biogas for a total of EUR6.5 million. Prior to placing the order, ENOGIA's customer had tested an ORC module coupled with a biogas engine for more than a year. During that period, it was able to observe the great performance of ENOGIA's ORC technology and the quality of its customer and technical service before deciding to equip all of the site's biogas engines with ORC modules.

The order is the biggest ever signed by ENOGIA, and probably the largest in terms of the number of machines signed by an ORC manufacturer to date in 2022. It confirms the commercial potential of the innovative technology developed by the company, and further reinforces its footprint in Germany, a country where ENOGIA has been well established and represented for several years.

ENOGIA's ORC modules will be installed in the world's largest anaerobic digestion plant, which will also become Europe's largest ORC site and the second-largest worldwide. The modules will be used to recover the heat from the cooling circuits of the biogas genset engines. The produced electricity will be then directly self- consumed on site to reduce the operator's energy bill, which has been heavily impacted by recent rises in energy prices.

Following the announcement of the agreement with ADEME Investissement in June, this contract, concluded via a distribution partner, illustrates the relevance and rollout of the commercial strategy presented at the time of the IPO, which is based on three pillars: direct sales to key accounts, indirect sales based on a specialised and sector-based distribution network, and economy of use.

The new contract is expected to generate revenue for ENOGIA as of the final quarter of 2022, as it will be accounted for using the percentage-of-completion method, and contributes to confirming the growth outlook announced for 2022. 

About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby 
contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA 
continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA 
has nearly 50 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological 
solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
 
 
 
Contacts 
                               Communication and corporate press 
                               Sylvie Bourdon 
Investor relations and financial media            Head of Marketing Communications 
L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions 
Sophie Le Bris & Cindy David                 sylvie.bourdon@enogia.com 
enogia-investir@cic.fr 
01 53 45 80 59 / 06 65 15 83 58                06 18 43 90 12

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: ENOGIA signs a EUR6.5 million contract for the supply of ORC modules and associated services in Germany

1419105 11-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
