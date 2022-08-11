True REST Float Spa Offers Five Reasons to Relax, Celebrating National Relaxation Day, Aug. 15

Slowdown and Unwind with Float Therapy's Total Body Rejuvenation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Relaxation is the process or activity that decreases stress's effects on the body. Yet, in today's busy world, total relaxation is becoming difficult to achieve. To encourage more people to carve out leisure time in their schedules, True REST Float Spa-the world's largest float therapy brand-is encouraging individuals to celebrate National Relaxation Day on Aug. 15 as a reminder to counteract the effects of physical and mental pressures by highlighting the benefits of relaxation.

"Stress comes in many forms, whether from our jobs, being a parent, running errands or fulfilling all of the roles we possess in life. It can be detrimental to our health and well-being, which is why True REST Float Spa is encouraging everyone to find the time or an activity that will let them fully decompress and reduce the negative impact stress can have," said Mandy Rowe, president of True REST Float Spa.

The initial signs of stress may not be evident to most, but the accumulation of life's events can often propel someone's sympathetic nervous system into overdrive. The system is responsible for the fight or flight response due to increased cortisol, the stress hormone. While an individual might not be in danger, the body's reaction leads it to believe it is. The reality is that when stress is a constant, the body registers that as severely overwhelming and has negative consequences, such as lower energy, anxiety, lower self-esteem, agitation, aches and pains, headaches and much more.

To counter this internal response, forms of relaxation are required, which means periodically removing stressors in favor of experiencing calmness. Five benefits of doing so from True REST Float Spa include:

Better Sleep-serotonin is the pre-curser to melatonin, and when those levels increase, so does the production of melatonin, the chemical related to the circadian rhythm that regulates sleep. When relaxed, serotonin production increases, directly impacting and improving sleep and rest quality. Improved Cardiovascular Health-cortisol negatively impacts blood pressure levels, which increases the risk of heart attacks and stroke. The reduction of stress improves overall cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure. Increased Productivity-because stress can make individuals tired, irritated and unmotivated, productivity levels to complete assignments at work or participate in hobbies diminishes. Giving the mind a chance to rest can increase the quality of work, commitment or time allotted in environments where productivity is necessary. Amplified Creativity-because there are mental effects on the brain when stress is involved, like anxiety or depression, it can take a hit on creativity; the brain is focused on the fight or flight mechanism rather than being in a space where the imagination comes to life. Reduced Pain Points-unfortunately, pain points can be exacerbated by cortisol because it causes muscle tension, spasms or inflammation; it can also influence pain perception. Tension release helps relax muscles and reduces the feeling of tightness in the body.

One of the top ways to achieve these wellness results is through experiences, activities or therapies that allow relaxation to become a priority over stressors. The most common types of practices include meditation, exercise, acupuncture, and massage therapy. But an unexpected resource is flotation therapy, also known as sensory deprivation. Flotation therapy is the practice of floating in a float pod filled with Epsom salts and water to create a weightless and sensory-free environment.

"Float therapy's goal is to recenter the mind and body through deep relaxation. The buoyancy of the water and the lack of senses work together to reduce cortisol in favor of dopamine and serotonin production, both considered the happy chemicals of the body. Floating is holistic with scientifically proven research that suggests its healing benefits, which profoundly encourage equilibrium and restore well-being," said Rowe.

Float therapy offers respite from the world by providing phycological and physiological benefits in a private hour-long session. Everyone who floats in body temperature may experience different float therapy benefits, but by the end of each float, guests will leave feeling a more profound sense of peace, well-being and tranquility. The lack of gravity targets physical conditions like chronic pain and inflammation, while sensory deprivation focuses on eliminating distracting sources that result in mental health conditions. A simple float session can bring someone back to complete mental clarity and increase their mental capacity for better focus and concentration while physically, the body is treated to amplified calmness rather than tension.

The positive effects of float therapy are resounding and a holistic opportunity for practitioners to find an experience that solely focuses on themselves, their well-being and overall peace of mind. Self-care is essential to practice in a fast-paced world that seemingly never sleeps, but the most important thing everyone can do for themselves is to slow down, unwind and reduce stressors from time to time.

True REST Float Spa believes flotation therapy is a complementary holistic wellness practice that advocates for total mind and body rejuvenation and wants everyone to experience the science of feeling great. National Relaxation Day is the perfect opportunity to try out floatation therapy or participate in special interests that promote mental and physical health. With 41 locations nationwide, True REST Float Spa offers hundreds of communities a chance to decompress. Find the nearest location at TrueREST.com/Locations to chat with a float consultant to learn more or book an appointment.

More information about flotation therapy and its history is available at TrueREST.com/Float-Therapy. To learn more about True REST Float Spa and its founding mission to provide holistic wellness, visit TrueREST.com/About-Us.

