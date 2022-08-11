DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 11-Aug-2022

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 11^th August 2022 (For Immediate Release) Re: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting The Directors of ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV (the Company) wish to announce that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held, without a physical presence of shareholders, at the registered office of the Company on 22 August 2022 at 10.30 a.m. (Luxembourg time) with the following agenda: 1. decision to dissolve the Company and to voluntarily put the Company into liquidation (liquidationvolontaire) with immediate effect; 2. decision to appoint ME BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.à r.l., as liquidator (liquidateur), represented by Mr EricChinchon, for the liquidation of the Company (the Liquidator); 3. determination of the powers of the Liquidator in relation to the liquidation procedure of the Company; 4. decision to approve the remuneration of the Liquidator; 5. decision to instruct the Liquidator to realize, at the best of its abilities and with regard to thecircumstances, all the assets of each of the Company's sub-funds, to pay the debts and to issue a report on theliquidation; 6. decision to discharge the directors of the Company, without reservation or restriction; 7. decision to instruct the auditor of the Company, namely KPMG Luxembourg SA (the Auditor), to issue areport on the liquidation; and 8. decision to entrust the liquidator to convene a further general meeting of shareholders resolving on theclosing of the liquidation and determination of its agenda; 9. miscellaneous. Under Luxembourg law, the quorum for the Meeting requires the proxy voting of the shareholders representing at least 50% of the share capital of the Company. If this quorum requirement is not met, another meeting will be convened, at which no quorum will be required. Approval of the first resolution requires the affirmative vote of at least 2/3 of the votes cast at the Meeting. The other resolutions will be passed if approved by a simple majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. Enquiries:

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management Telephone: +352 4 767 (Luxembourg) 5999 IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Telephone: +353 1 697 1684

