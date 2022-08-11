Global Oracle partner signs Oracle JD Edwards veteran as non-executive director

Global Oracle partner Inoapps announced that it has appointed Lyle Ekdahl to its global board as a non-executive director. Ekdahl joins Inoapps following his career at Oracle, where he was senior vice president of product development and general manager of Oracle's JD Edwards product family until 2021.

Over a 17-year period, Lyle became the driving force behind Oracle's JD Edwards products, leading development, quality assurance, product management and strategy, quality engineering, and business development for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and JD Edwards World applications. Prior to joining Oracle's JD Edwards team, Ekdahl held executive and management positions at Siebel Systems, Scopus Technology, Platinum Software, and ChannelPoint.

Lyle Ekdahl, non-executive director for Inoapps, said: "I have worked with ERP customers throughout my career and have been lucky enough to be part of multiple industry inflection points and the Oracle evolution. The consistent theme is to ensure that enterprise software supports business growth. Given that technology and applications move forward and change so quickly, the need for partners who can help customers grow, seize opportunity and competitive advantage is critical. Few partners are as well positioned to deliver on this need as Inoapps at the current time. I am excited to re-focus my energy, experience, and knowledge within the industry and Oracle ecosystem at such an innovative and aggressive growth-oriented partner as Inoapps."

Andy Bird, CEO of Inoapps, said: "We are continuing to invest in bringing leading talent to Inoapps to meet our stated ambition to become the largest Oracle-only global partner in the world. Lyle is one of the best-known faces within the Oracle Applications community, and his experience as a senior executive at Oracle will help us accelerate the drive towards our goals. Securing someone of Lyle's stature to join Inoapps is yet another validation that we are on the right track with our strategy. Since the recent investment from Abry Partners, we have already made several strategic hires to drive forward our exciting growth plans."

Debra Lilley, vice president of delivery growth and excellence at Inoapps added: "Lyle has extensive experience of Oracle's product family and evolution and has a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and well-connected figures in the ecosystem. His ability to develop real customer intimacy and improve the customer experience with account teams will be a valuable asset as Inoapps continues to grow."

