£2.5 million Zayed Sustainability Prize receives 4,500 submissions from across the world

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful 4-month submissions phase, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has officially closed entries for its 2023 awards cycle. Over 4,500 applications were received across the five Prize categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools, from a record 152 countries, demonstrating the Prize's growing global reach and impact.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize winners will be announced on January 16 2023 at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The Prize witnessed a 13% increase in submissions compared to last year from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), nonprofit organisations and high schools. Total submissions from SMEs increased across all categories, underscoring a rising trend that SMEs are putting sustainability at the top of their agenda.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Prize, said: "Inspired by the commitment to sustainable development and humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize has improved the lives of 370 million people in 151 countries to date. This year, we have seen applications from a record number of countries across every category from health, food, energy, water and global high schools."

This year's submissions were more diverse than ever before, revealing climate change's impact on every country across every continent, and reflecting a growing awareness that urgent climate action is critical to meet global net zero carbon goals by mid-century.

More submissions received this year came from developing nations in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, East Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa, which is an important indication of the growing participation of developing countries in the fight against climate change.

All entries will now be shortlisted by an independent research and analysis consultancy. A Selection Committee comprised of globally renowned industry experts will then assess the qualified entries and shortlist the candidates. The third and final tier of the evaluation process is the Jury, which will convene in October, to unanimously elect the winners in each category.

Since its launch in 2008, the £2.5 million (USD$3 million) Prize has transformed the lives of over 370 million people around the world. Its global impact continues to grow, as it further catalyses humanitarian outreach and sustainable development.

To read the full press release, visit: https://www.zayedsustainabilityprize.com/en/News/News-Folder/Zayed-Sustainability-Prize-2023-Demonstrates-Global-Reach