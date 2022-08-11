American Conservative Values ETF: "War on Woke" Survey - ACVF Investors Rank Disney the Wokest Company

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / The American Conservative Values ETF's (NYSE:ACVF) poll of the Most Woke companies, which captures the insights and perspectives of politically conservative investors, was featured in Newsweek magazine's August 12th cover story, "War on 'Woke.'"

The Walt Disney Company, Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook), and Alphabet (Google) were identified as the top woke companies in ACVF's survey.

ACVF asked its investors and subscribers to name their top three most woke S&P 500 companies. "It's an ongoing informal survey intended to identify companies with woke or liberal reputations, as well as capture trends over time," states ACVF CEO and co-founder William Flaig.

The findings of the ongoing survey mark a dramatic increase in investors' perception of the wokeness of Disney, rising from an approximate 10% of participants at the end of 2021, to almost 50% at the present time.

"The significant changes to the rankings of Disney, Blackrock, and Twitter clearly reflect their recent headlines." notes Flaig

"We are thrilled that our survey made a Newsweek cover story. It shows that woke businesses are legitimate news targets which, ideally, can be pressured to change their behavior," added Flaig.

ACVF's President and co-founder, Tom Carter, said "it's clear Disney's adoption of left-wing ideology led by its war on parental rights is harming the company's brand among politically conservative investors."

Disney, as well as nine of top ten Wokest companies, are among the 29 corporations that ACVF currently boycotts. Collectively, these corporations represent approximately 25% of the S&P 500's weightings.

"The focus of corporations should be on shareholder returns and providing goods and services to consumers, not weighing in on social and political issues which alienate consumers and investors," said Carter. "The fact that playing politics alienates investors should be on the minds of CEOs and their boards of directors."

ACVF's priority is shareholder returns and the fund provides an investment alternative for politically conservative investors. Simply put, ACVF seeks to boycott as many companies hostile to conservative values as possible without sacrificing performance.

About ACVF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes which conflict with our conservative political ideals, beliefs and values.

Simply put, ACVF seeks to boycott as many companies hostile to conservative values as possible without sacrificing performance.

ACVF is designed to replace your current large-cap investments

