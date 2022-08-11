Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to 11 A.M. on August 12, 2022

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") has rescheduled its conference call and audio webcast to Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Earnings Call will discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter of 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Second Quarter 2022 Financial ResultsConference Call

New Date: Friday, August 12, 2022

New Time: 11:00a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll-Free: 1-888-220-8451

Toll/International: 1-773-377-9070

Conference ID: 7599467

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida and has been building and selling boats for over 27 years. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

772-429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711811/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-Reschedules-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Call-to-11-AM-on-August-12-2022