Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue increase of 73% from Q4 22 and 8% from Q1 22

Reduction of net loss by $0.2 million or 19% versus Q1 22

Reduction of EBITDAS loss by $0.2 million or 23% versus Q1 22

Reduction in net loss per share of 44% versus Q1 22

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our first quarter results reflect our continued prioritization of growth and profitability," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "First quarter revenues increased over the same period last year, reflecting the strength and diversity of our international operations, with increased sales in both Europe and Asia. We've added additional distribution partners in the U.S., and expanded our existing partner relationships, furthering our goals of increasing our presence in the U.S. and strengthening our international business. We believe this sharp focus on commericalization of new products and entry into new markets will have a significant positive impact on future results."

Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to grow its business by adding new partnerships and product lines, and gaining additional certifications for its products.

Sonoma launched MicrocynVS® directly for veterinarian clinics and practices, and announced a non-exclusive partnership with DV Med Supply, Inc. to commercialize the MicrocynVS® product line through its impressive direct channels to over 400 veterinary clinics. The MicrocynVS® line of products can be viewed at www.microcynvs.com. The veterinarian strength formulation is exclusively for veterinarians.

Certain of Sonoma's over-the-counter products received the Natural Personal Care Product certification from the Natural Products Association, proving again that Sonoma's Microcyn® Technology is not only highly effective in killing germs that can cause infection and disease, but is also safe and natural.

Sonoma continued to expand its U.S. distributor network by granting Lone Star Pharmaceuticals a non-exclusive right to sell Sonoma's dermatology, wound, eye, oral and dental care products in the United States. Lone Star Pharmaceuticals, based out of Fort Worth, Texas, provides nationwide strategic sourcing of life-saving pharmaceutical and medical products. Information about Lone Star Pharmaceuticals can be found at www.lonestarpharmaceuticals.com.

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $4.0 million increased by $0.3 million, or 8%, as compared to $3.7 million for the same period last year. Revenues were up in Sonoma's international business in Europe and Asia. Sales decreased in the United States and Latin America as a result of divesting our U.S. prescription dermatology business and the end of the Invekra contract last year. Sonoma's revenues tend to be choppy when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger but less frequent orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs when ordering larger quanties. Also in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Sonoma sold machinery to a customer in Latin America producing revenue of $750,000, and management expects this to be a one-time event.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Sonoma reported revenues of $4.0 million and cost of revenues of $2.5 million resulting in gross profit of $1.5 million, or 36% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.5 million, or 39% of revenue in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $2.3 million and nearly flat as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.9 million, down by $0.2 million, or 19% when compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. EBITDAS loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $0.6 million was down by $0.2 million, or 23%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $0.8 million for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company has offices in Boulder, Colorado, and Woodstock, Georgia as well as manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals isa trademark or registered trademark of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)



June 30, 2022 March 31, 2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,586 $ 7,396 Accounts receivable, net 2,434 2,407 Inventories, net 2,788 2,663 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,794 3,746 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 215 218 Total current assets 14,817 16,430 Property and equipment, net 309 320 Operating lease, right of use assets 478 559 Deferred tax asset 859 829 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 583 630 Other assets 112 77 Total assets $ 17,158 $ 18,845

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,057 $ 1,641 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,952 1,843 Deferred revenue 100 1,223 Deferred revenue Invekra 53 54 Current portion of debt-PPP - 120 Short-term debt 459 688 Operating lease liabilities 233 250 Total current liabilities 4,854 5,819 Long-term deferred revenue Invekra 152 182 Long-term debt, less current portion - PPP 15 - Withholding Tax Payable 3,933 3,838 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 245 309 Total liabilities $ 9,199 $ 10,148 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, 3,100,937 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 197,584 197,370 Accumulated deficit (185,250 ) (184,363 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,377 ) (4,312 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,959 8,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,158 $ 18,845

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 Revenues $ 3,983 $ 3,684 Cost of revenues 2,537 2,231 Gross profit 1,446 1,453 Operating expenses Research and development 6 84 Selling, general and administrative 2,295 2,273 Total operating expenses 2,301 2,357 Loss from operation (855 ) (904 ) Interest income (expense), net - (1 ) Other expense, net (67 ) (193 ) Loss before income taxes (922 ) (1,098 ) Income tax benefit 35 - Net loss $ (887 ) $ (1,098 )

Net loss per share: basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.52 ) Net loss per share: diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic 3,101 2,093 Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: diluted 3,101 2,093 Other comprehensive loss Net loss $ (887 ) $ (1,098 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (65 ) 307 Comprehensive loss $ (952 ) $ (791 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 (1) Income (Loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss): GAAP income (loss) from operations as reported $ (855 ) $ (904 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 214 59 Depreciation and amortization 31 49 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss) $ (610 ) $ (796 ) (2) Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses: GAAP net income (loss) as reported $ (887 ) $ (1,098 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 214 59 Depreciation and amortization 31 49 Non-GAAP net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses $ (642 ) $ (990 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 2,301 $ 2,357 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (214 ) (59 ) Depreciation and amortization (31 ) (49 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 2,056 $ 2,249

Income (Loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating income (loss) to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the Company's revenues by geographic region



Three Months Ended June 30,





2022 2020 $ Change % Change United States $ 871,000 $ 1,592,000 $ (721,000 ) (45 %) Latin America 1,048,000 565,000 483,000 85 % Europe and Rest of the World 2,064,000 1,527,000 537,000 35 % Total $ 3,983,000 $ 3,684,000 $ 299,000 8 %

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711798/Sonoma-Pharmaceuticals-Reports-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results