Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDG5 ISIN: US91823Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 5UU1 
Tradegate
11.08.22
17:48 Uhr
1,700 Euro
+0,090
+5,59 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIA OPTRONICS AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIA OPTRONICS AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6401,68022:43
1,5901,69022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIA OPTRONICS
VIA OPTRONICS AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIA OPTRONICS AG ADR1,700+5,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.