Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) announces that due to the prolonged power outage affecting the downtown core of Toronto today, August 11, 2022, the conference call originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. was not able to be completed. Atrium will be rescheduling the Q2 2022 investor conference call for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Details of Wednesday's call will be included in an upcoming press release.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

