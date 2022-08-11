Tickets available Aug. 12, 2022

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Jim Jefferies (Legit, FX; The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central) announced two new Toronto shows to his ongoing tour. The Moist Tour now features sets at Meridian Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10am (local time). For more information and tickets, visit jimjefferies.com.





This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019, he started his Oblivious Tour and toured all around Europe and North America. Jim's ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year. He currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies and releases new episodes on Tuesdays with video available on Jim's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

NEW SHOWS - JIM JEFFERIES: THE MOIST TOUR

Nov. 4, 2022 7 p.m. Meridian Hall Toronto, ON

Nov. 4, 2022 10 p.m. Meridian Hall Toronto, ON

