Haleon PLC - Statement re Zantac

WEYBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Haleon plc (LSE:HLN) notes the recent volatility in its share price and is aware of market speculation on Haleon's potential liability in respect of Zantac product liability litigation.

· Haleon is not aware of any material developments in relation to the Zantac litigation since the Haleon prospectus was issued on 1 June 2022.

· Haleon is not a party to any of the Zantac claims.

· Haleon never marketed Zantac in any form in the U.S.

· Haleon is not primarily liable for any OTC or prescription claims.

· To the extent GSK and/or Pfizer are held liable in respect of OTC Zantac during the periods outlined below, Haleon may be required to indemnify GSK and/or Pfizer, only if the following conditions are met:

o GSK and/or Pfizer are unable to recover in respect of OTC Zantac from any third parties who are ahead of Haleon and who have given indemnities under previous transfers of rights to OTC Zantac; and

o Haleon is determined to be liable under the indemnification provisions among Haleon, Pfizer and GSK.

Notes:

The US proceedings are at an early stage and relate to both prescription and OTC Zantac. All rights and marketing of OTC Zantac in the US from 1996-1998 were through a joint venture between GSK and Warner Lambert until 1998 when the joint venture was terminated and, following which, Warner Lambert retained the exclusive rights to the OTC product. In 2000, Warner Lambert was acquired by Pfizer, and Pfizer marketed OTC Zantac from 2000-2006, when Johnson & Johnson acquired Pfizer's OTC business.

