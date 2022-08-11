Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will report its Q2 2022 financial results before market open on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Q2 2022 financial results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call dial-in is +1-647-484-0258 or toll free 1-800-289-0720, quote "Ivanhoe Mines Q2 2022 Financial Results" if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Link to join the live audio webcast: https://bit.ly/3I7kaCR

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the Q2 2022 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground copper mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo and at the Platreef palladium-rhodium-nickel-platinum-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamoa-Kakula is the world's fastest growing major copper mine. Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula is being powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is projected to be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its Western Foreland exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.

