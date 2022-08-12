Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Selected Financial Information



As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Total assets $ 37,970 $ 38,851 Total liabilities 326 412 Book Value 37,644 38,439 Shares outstanding 9,387,000 9,387,000 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 4.01 $ 4.09



Shares Outstanding Equity Book Value per share (BVPS)1 Quarterly Expenses Expenses as a percentage of BV1 $000's $ $000's Jun-30-22 9,387,000 37,644 4.01 230 0.6 Mar-31-22 9,387,000 35,779 3.81 337 0.9 Dec-31-21 9,387,000 38,439 4.09 226 0.6 Sep-30-21 9,387,000 38,547 4.11 263 0.7 Jun-30-21 9,420,198 39,480 4.19 216 0.5 Mar-31-21 4,710,099 21,904 4.65 217 1.0 Dec-31-20 4,522,599 19,101 4.22 132 0.7 Sep-30-20 4,522,599 16,493 3.64 114 0.7

1 Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date. Expense amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at June 30, 2022, Pinetree's equity was $37,644 as compared to $38,439 as at December 31, 2021. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS decreasing from $4.09 as at December 31, 2021 to $4.01 as at June 30, 2022. The change represents a decrease of $0.08 or 2% in the year to date.

As at June 30, 2022, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling $28,190, which represented 75% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $24,703 representing 64% of book value as at December 31, 2021.

Earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.20 compared to earnings per share of $0.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Expenses for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 were $1,056 which corresponds to 2.8% of book value as at June 30, 2022. This compares to expenses of $922 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 which corresponds to 2.4% of book value as at December 31, 2021. Included in expenses are foreign exchange fluctuations resulting from cash balances held in currencies other than Canadian Dollars. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Three months ended June 30,

2022 2021 Net investment gains $ 2,013 $ 397 Other income 82 97 Total expenses 230 216 Net income for the period 1,865 278 Earnings per share - basic & fully diluted 0.20 0.04

The net investment gains for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $2,013 (three months ended June 30, 2021 - gains of $397) as a result of net realized gains on investments and the net change in unrealized gains.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other income totalled $82 as compared to other income of $97 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income of $79 and $3, respectively (three months ended June 30, 2022 - interest and dividend income of $47 and $50, respectively).

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

