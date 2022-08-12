Vulcan Industries Plc - Appointment of Director and Directors' Interests

12 August 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Appointment of Director and Directors'Interests

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Taylor as a Non-executive director with immediate effect.

Darren is one of the vendors of Aftech Limited ("Aftech") which was acquired by the Company on 24thMarch 2022.

Darren Taylor holds 71,597,865 ordinary shares in the company, representing 12.6% of the issued share capital at the date of this announcement.

Ian Tordoff, Executive Chairman, "We are pleased to welcome Darren to the Board, he has already been incredibly busy developing a pipeline of opportunities to grow specialist fabrication activities for the Group. Following the integration of Aftech into Vulcan, we are now looking forward to working with him to grow this area of activity as the business extends its reach."

Pursuant to rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rule book:

Current Directorships held by Darren Taylor Aftech Limited Darren Taylor Holding Limited Dorset Aluminium Products Limited Franchising International SA Chemex International Limited Cookerburra Oven Cleaning Franchise Limited DTH 18 Limited Wagging Tails Limited WIBN Associates Limited Inglobal Limited DTH 17 Limited TCC Coventry Limited Mister Tacho Franchising Limited DTH 16 Limited DTH 15 Limited Thomas Commercial Cleaning Limited DTH 14 Limited Stump Grinding Machines Limited Thomas Cleaning Franchise Limited Stumpbusters Franchising Limited TMF Partners LLP DTH 12 Limited Vendo Limited Traas Pest Control UK Limited Wilkins Chimney Sweep Limited Stumpbusters UK Limited Vendo Limited

Former Directorships held by Darren Taylor in the last five years Investadd Limited

There is no additional information, required by rule 4.9, to be disclosed.

The directors of Vulcan accept responsibility for this announcement.

Vulcan Industries plc Via Vox Markets Ian Tordoff, Executive Chairman First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 7876 888 011 Brian Stockbridge Jenny Liu Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations) vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk Kat Perez +44 7881 622 830 Paul Cornelius + 44 7866 384 707

