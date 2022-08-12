Anzeige
Freitag, 12.08.2022
InnoCan Pharma publiziert unfassbares Studienergebnis
12.08.2022 | 08:04
Vulcan Industries Plc - Appointment of Director and Directors' Interests

Vulcan Industries Plc - Appointment of Director and Directors' Interests

PR Newswire

London, August 12

12 August 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Appointment of Director and Directors'Interests

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Taylor as a Non-executive director with immediate effect.

Darren is one of the vendors of Aftech Limited ("Aftech") which was acquired by the Company on 24thMarch 2022.

Darren Taylor holds 71,597,865 ordinary shares in the company, representing 12.6% of the issued share capital at the date of this announcement.

Ian Tordoff, Executive Chairman, "We are pleased to welcome Darren to the Board, he has already been incredibly busy developing a pipeline of opportunities to grow specialist fabrication activities for the Group. Following the integration of Aftech into Vulcan, we are now looking forward to working with him to grow this area of activity as the business extends its reach."

Pursuant to rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rule book:

Current Directorships held by Darren Taylor
Aftech Limited
Darren Taylor Holding Limited
Dorset Aluminium Products Limited
Franchising International SA
Chemex International Limited
Cookerburra Oven Cleaning Franchise Limited
DTH 18 Limited
Wagging Tails Limited
WIBN Associates Limited
Inglobal Limited
DTH 17 Limited
TCC Coventry Limited
Mister Tacho Franchising Limited
DTH 16 Limited
DTH 15 Limited
Thomas Commercial Cleaning Limited
DTH 14 Limited
Stump Grinding Machines Limited
Thomas Cleaning Franchise Limited
Stumpbusters Franchising Limited
TMF Partners LLP
DTH 12 Limited
Vendo Limited
Traas Pest Control UK Limited
Wilkins Chimney Sweep Limited
Stumpbusters UK Limited
Vendo Limited

Former Directorships held by Darren Taylor in the last five years
Investadd Limited

There is no additional information, required by rule 4.9, to be disclosed.

The directors of Vulcan accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Executive Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Jenny Liu
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire profitable engineering and industrial businesses securing value by unlocking unrealised potential in standalone private companies. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

