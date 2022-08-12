- (PLX AI) - Boozt Q2 revenue SEK 1,553.2 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 64.6 million
- • Q2 revenue growth 5.2%
- • Q2 EBIT margin 4.2%
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 5.2%
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 80.9 Million
|29.06.
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boozt AB - increase in number of shares due to conversion
|The number of shares of Boozt AB will be changed as per 30 June 2022.
ISIN SE0009888738
----------------------------------------
Name: Boozt AB
----------------------------------------
Volume...
|13.06.
|Boozt Falls 7% as Danske Says Too Early to Turn Positive
|(PLX AI) - Boozt shares fell 7% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut their price target on the stock, saying it was too early to turn positive on the company. • Price target cut to SEK 70...
|10.06.
|Boozt Falls Another 3% as Nordea Doubts New Guidance as Too Optimistic
|(PLX AI) - Boozt share fell another 3% in early trading, after analysts at Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation, saying the new guidance was too optimistic. • Boozt fell by double-digits yesterday...
|09.06.
|ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Klar im Minus - Furcht vor strafferer Geldpolitik
| PARIS/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die Aussicht auf eine unerwartet straffe Geldpolitik zur Bekämpfung der hohen Inflation in der Eurozone hat am Donnerstag den EuroStoxx 50 stark belastet. Die Europäische Zentralbank...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BOOZT AB
|6,980
|-0,71 %