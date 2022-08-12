Texas-based FTC Solar said it expects a "significant rebound" in its business in the final three months of this year, if it can secure sufficient supplies of PV panels.Sean Hunkler, the president and CEO of Houston-based FTC Solar, has said that the final hurdle to a recovery in the US solar industry will be "successfully navigating" import restrictions on modules under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The UFLPA bans imports of solar panels that feature polysilicon produced by forced labor. In a second-quarter update published this week, the US photovoltaics tracker maker said that ...

