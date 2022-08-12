Brescia, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Ekaterina Polishchuk, a founder of Wool Music & steezy music companies, announced the restart of several projects before the end of 2022. They intend to adapt a business model and services proven in the European and CIS regions to the US market with a new team and a new wide partner network in the field of music licensing, publishing, synchronization and promotion.

The first and biggest is the steezy rebranding called zeroto8 ("Zero to Infinity"). steezy is an independent record label in the CIS popularizing a number of progressive genres of music such as trap, hyperpop, phonk, Japanese electronics, etc. Currently, the label is expanding its roster with artists from the US and Europe and already shows statistics of more than 42% of listeners from outside the CIS, a significant part of which are from the US. The record company, which combines classic services with its own IT solutions, paid out over $500,000 to music artists last year and aims to reach $2.5 million in annual royalties in 1 year. The company mainly operates in North America, South America and Europe, and covers popular and progressive genres such as hyperpop, phonk, trap, game music and alternative.

As an expert in artist management, Ekaterina is also introducing the new music artist management franchise My Manager within the existing Wool Music company. It aims to solve the problem of lack of professional management for small and medium-sized artists, and it has already been tested in European countries. Wool Music has also announced the early tests of an Artist Management Mobile Application that will help artists and their managers with their daily tasks of release and concert planning, and promotion.

About Wool Music and steezy

Wool Music is a management and production center for music artists, and and its founder Ekaterina Polishchuk is a top expert in the field of music business in the CIS and Europe who has a number of successful projects on her account, such as an independent record label steezy and an educational program called Wool Education for music industry specialists. For two years, Ekaterina and her team have been working with foreign artists, record companies and music PR agencies, expanding their international network. In the first half of 2022, staff of Wool Music and steezy experienced a relocation from Moscow, some of the employees moved to Turkey. Ekaterina joined an existing US marketing company as a co-founder and founded another company in Delaware formally called Best Agency Ever Inc.

Contact Information:

Alex Frolov

hello@wool-music.com

Brescia, Italy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132596