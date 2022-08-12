Pacific Jeans Group has started generating solar power at one of its factories, in line with its plans to generate 33 MWh solar power per day on the rooftops of 10 plants by 2025.The 49,094-square-foot rooftop of the factory in Chittagong is covered with 1,299 solar panels. The 707.96 kWp array will generate 10% of the facility's total power demand, or 3.5 MWh of electricity per day. Another 5.5 MWh/day plant will go online on the 80,000-square-foot rooftop area of another Pacific Jeans factory in September. The 1.06 MWp plant will meet 15% of the power demand of the factory. The projects will ...

