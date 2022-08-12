MMJ International Holdings: DEA Delays MMJ Clinical Trials - NIH Removes Marijuana RFI From Website - MMJ Awaits Federal Court Ruling

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / MMJ International Holdings, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs Inc. (collectively referred to as "MMJ") the premier cannabis research company still awaits their DEA API Bulk Manufacturing registration to grow pharmaceutical grade marijuana.

"THE DEA IS THE EPITOME OF INEPTITUDE"

MMJ has applied for multiple registrations in December 2018 from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for Schedule 1 API Bulk manufacturing, importing cannabis, and for clinical research related to FDA sanctioned cannabis clinical trials. MMJ Biopharma Labs has received a DEA schedule 1 cannabis analytical lab registration early this year but the DEA drags their heals on approval of the other registrations. It appears that the DEA is a rogue police agency acting against congressional mandates.

Duane Boise, President stated "specifically, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc. is developing a portfolio of schedule 1 prescription medicines to eventually be approved by the FDA. These pharmaceutical medications derived from the marijuana plant to meet patients' needs in the FDA approved clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease".

MMJ Biopharma Cultivation Inc. is still waiting for DEA final review and approval on two registrations of their importers registration and API Bulk Manufacturing registration. The delays in that process by the DEA is egregiously wrong. The FDA has issued an Orphan award designation to the company. Currently, MMJ BioPharma is nearing completion of its state-of-the-art, marijuana center of excellence," stated the firm in a press release.

MMJ has filed suit against the DEA for dragging their feet on the matter of not issuing the registration in a timely manner and is awaiting a federal judges determination.

MMJ's Mission:

Cannabis Pharmaceutical development is growing and MMJ is changing it for the better. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients. At MMJ we all are united around that common mission to help people live happier, healthier lives by providing patients better treatment options. We have a commitment to develop DEA, FDA approved cannabis pharmaceutical medicines that best serve patients with unmet medical needs.

MMJ's world class scientific team is collaborating with others to enhance pharmaceutical solutions across the care continuum.

