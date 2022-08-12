The "Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European commercial greenhouse represents one of the most intensive energy sectors in agriculture and strongly contributes to increasing the energy and environmental vulnerability within regions having large greenhouse farming systems. Specifically, the European greenhouse farming sector is facing a trend that responds to the changing consumer's demands in a society that, globally, is increasingly prosperous.
Europe has been the first to implement enhanced techniques in greenhouses, particularly in countries such as Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, where large areas are under greenhouse cultivation. Because of urbanization, rapid technological advancements, and the high demand for fruits and vegetables, Europe is the largest player. Government initiatives to promote greenhouse farming are acting as a catalyst for the growth of these commercial greenhouses.
Countries such as Russia are increasingly adopting greenhouse farming so as to implement sustainable farming in their country, thus augmenting the commercial greenhouse market's growth. In Europe, the largest greenhouse producing areas are Spain (46,000 hectares), Italy (25,000 hectares), France (9,500 hectares) and Greece (3,800 hectares). The integration of renewable energy resources and technologies into existing greenhouse agriculture represents a great opportunity to supply most of the yearly energy demand in European horticulture.
According to the report titled 'Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook, 2027' the market is anticipated to grow at a 10.40% CAGR for 2022-2027. Furthermore, the European region is dominating the global commercial greenhouse market with more than 34% in 2021.
In Europe, many market players are establishing the infrastructure for greenhouse systems across the region. For instance, the 35,000 hectares of solar greenhouses located in Almeria and the Granada coast have become Europe's healthy pantry, mainly from autumn to spring, when continental production is not possible in other countries due to low temperatures.
Andalusia's solar greenhouses have become a reference in agriculture industry, as the optimal weather conditions in this area of Spain united with the modern, sustainable, and innovative production systems used in the greenhouses have allowed them to have a clear production and export capacity. Six out of ten vegetables consumed across the region are grown in solar greenhouses in southern Spain.
The European commercial greenhouse market is segmented into six prominent countries, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. Among these countries, the Netherlands is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. With lack of agricultural land and a rainy climate, the Netherlands has learned to use land and production systems in an efficient and inventive way to maximize yields.
This has helped to grow a concentration of specialized greenhouse companies in the country that is unique in the world. Based on these factors, the Netherlands is considered a leader in efficient and sustainable agriculture and the second-largest exporter of agricultural goods in the globe. The Westland portion in the Netherlands has the highest concentration rate of greenhouse farms in the world, producing all kinds of crops including tomatoes, paprika, cucumbers, carrots, etc.
