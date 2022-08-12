The "Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European commercial greenhouse represents one of the most intensive energy sectors in agriculture and strongly contributes to increasing the energy and environmental vulnerability within regions having large greenhouse farming systems. Specifically, the European greenhouse farming sector is facing a trend that responds to the changing consumer's demands in a society that, globally, is increasingly prosperous.

Europe has been the first to implement enhanced techniques in greenhouses, particularly in countries such as Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, where large areas are under greenhouse cultivation. Because of urbanization, rapid technological advancements, and the high demand for fruits and vegetables, Europe is the largest player. Government initiatives to promote greenhouse farming are acting as a catalyst for the growth of these commercial greenhouses.

Countries such as Russia are increasingly adopting greenhouse farming so as to implement sustainable farming in their country, thus augmenting the commercial greenhouse market's growth. In Europe, the largest greenhouse producing areas are Spain (46,000 hectares), Italy (25,000 hectares), France (9,500 hectares) and Greece (3,800 hectares). The integration of renewable energy resources and technologies into existing greenhouse agriculture represents a great opportunity to supply most of the yearly energy demand in European horticulture.

According to the report titled 'Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook, 2027' the market is anticipated to grow at a 10.40% CAGR for 2022-2027. Furthermore, the European region is dominating the global commercial greenhouse market with more than 34% in 2021.

In Europe, many market players are establishing the infrastructure for greenhouse systems across the region. For instance, the 35,000 hectares of solar greenhouses located in Almeria and the Granada coast have become Europe's healthy pantry, mainly from autumn to spring, when continental production is not possible in other countries due to low temperatures.

Andalusia's solar greenhouses have become a reference in agriculture industry, as the optimal weather conditions in this area of Spain united with the modern, sustainable, and innovative production systems used in the greenhouses have allowed them to have a clear production and export capacity. Six out of ten vegetables consumed across the region are grown in solar greenhouses in southern Spain.

The European commercial greenhouse market is segmented into six prominent countries, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. Among these countries, the Netherlands is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. With lack of agricultural land and a rainy climate, the Netherlands has learned to use land and production systems in an efficient and inventive way to maximize yields.

This has helped to grow a concentration of specialized greenhouse companies in the country that is unique in the world. Based on these factors, the Netherlands is considered a leader in efficient and sustainable agriculture and the second-largest exporter of agricultural goods in the globe. The Westland portion in the Netherlands has the highest concentration rate of greenhouse farms in the world, producing all kinds of crops including tomatoes, paprika, cucumbers, carrots, etc.

Considered in this report

Geography: Europe

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Aspects covered in this report

Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Country wise Commercial Greenhouse market analysis

Application wise Commercial Greenhouse distribution

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Regions covered in the report

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Based on type of commercial greenhouse in the report:

Glass Greenhouses (horticulture and others)

Plastic Greenhouse (polyethylene, polycarbonate and others)

Based on component type of commercial greenhouse in the report:

High-tech

Low-tech

Medium-tech

Based on technology of commercial greenhouse in the report:

Cooling Systems

Heating Systems

Others

Based on crop type of commercial greenhouse in the report:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers and ornamentals

Nursery crops

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition

4. Economic/Demographic Snapshot

5. Global Total Greenhouse Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

6. Global Indoor Greenhouse Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

7. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Region

7.2.2. By Country

7.2.3. By Company

7.2.4. By Greenhouse Type

7.2.5. By Technology Type

7.2.6. By Component

7.2.7. By Crop Type

8. Global Glass Greenhouse Market Outlook

8.1. Market Share By Value

8.2. Market Share By Type

9. Global Platic Greenhouse Market Outlook

9.1. Market Share By Value

9.2. Market Share By Type

10. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends and Developments

13. Company Profiles

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

RICHEL Group

Argus Control Systems Limited

Heliospectra AB

Logiqs B.V.

Sotrafa SA

Certhon

Top Greenhouse

EUROPROGRESS SRL

Keder Greenhouse

Nobutec B.V.

Ammerlaan construction

Luiten Greenhouses

Rivulis Irrigation, Ltd

Prins Group

Priva

Netafim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw3e7r

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005159/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900