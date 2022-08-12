Anzeige
Freitag, 12.08.2022
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
WKN: A0QZ93 ISIN: KYG216771363 Ticker-Symbol: C4S1 
Frankfurt
12.08.22
08:20 Uhr
0,950 Euro
+0,030
+3,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9300,98512:45
PR Newswire
12.08.2022 | 12:10
China State Construction Engineering Corporation: "BUILDING LIVES" Return Visit to Affordable Housing Project in Algeria

Home with Love

CARIO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new town of Sidi Abdellah in Algiers, there are some red-brown and beige buildings of its Mahelma community. In the evening, some residents walk leisurely on the paths, and groups of children happily playing near the slides. Many young people run on the football field, enjoying the game. This is the apartment complex of the Sidi Abdellah government subsidized housing built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). Since it was completed and put into use in 2019, it has helped over 10,000 locals realize their dream of living comfortably, and effectively improved local housing conditions.

BENSSADA Loubna's family is a beneficiary of the project. In the past, they huddled together in a shabby community in Ain Benian. Today, owning a home of their own is a source of happiness for them. "In 2019, my family and I moved into the new apartment built by the Chinese. Before that I always worried simply because we didn't have a stable place to live."

