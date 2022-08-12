Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
12.08.22
12:48 Uhr
62,55 Euro
-2,05
-3,17 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5062,5512:48
0,0000,00012:49
PR Newswire
12.08.2022 | 12:16
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JinkoSolar Named as the Top 50 Forbes China Most Innovative Companies

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it was named as the top 50 Forbes China Most Innovative Companies 2022, reaffirming its continuous innovation and achievements.

Forbes evaluates the nominee's innovation ability in terms of business model, enterprise R&D investment, core independent intellectual property rights, the transformation of technological achievements as well as the growth of the company to rank. Forbes China hopes to pass the list to identify companies that lead the development of the industry or have a significant influence on the progress of the industry.

"We are greatly honoured to be recognized as Most Innovative Company of the Year," said Dany Qian, Vice President of JinkoSolar. "This award is reflective of the strength of our culture of continuous innovation. During such an uncertain time, our amazing employees rallied together to actively seek out unresolved problems, research and develop next-generation N-type TOPCon technologies and products that helped businesses and customers thrive."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877186/TOP_50.jpg

JINKOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.