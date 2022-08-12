Dongguan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") has officially released its new brand logo - "Ampace". The new logo marks the beginning of Ampace's new phase of development.

Top Enterprise Cooperation: Comprehensive Enhancement of the Enterprise's Competitiveness for Accelerated Development

Ampace, established in April 2021, is the result of joint investment by Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) to promote the long-term development and strategic layout of the enterprise's businesses related to the R&D, production, sales and services of medium-sized batteries and battery packs, and facilitate development into a trusted battery system and solution supplier.

Ampace continues to strive to promote the existing businesses of Poweramp Technology Limited (Poweramp), such as household energy storage, high-power unmanned aerial vehicle/electric tools, and mini electric two-wheeled vehicles, as well as CATL's household energy storage business. After business integration, Ampace will focus on medium-sized batteries businesses, such as those for energy storage systems, high-power battery products, and mini electric two-wheeled vehicles.

At present, Ampace is home to more than 500 cutting-edge researchers, with a total R&D investment of RMB 870 million. It has also obtained 694 unique patents and participated in the formulation of 34 industry standards. Relying on the strong R&D capacity and technological background, Ampace will continue to heavily invest in technology R&D, using core technology to drive product and enterprise development.

New "Ampace" Logo: Inheriting Classic Design Elements, Deeply Integrating Low-Carbon and Vitality

The "Ampace" logo integrates a brand-new color matching and pattern design. The color matching of red and green makes the "Ampace" logo more vibrant and eye-catching and also more relevant to the idea of clean energy.

By further highlighting the classic "A" graphic design, it has added a fine touch of "upward cohesion, continuous progress" through simple graphics and fine angles to the word "Ampace". The lithium battery semicircle at the bottom of the graphics further illustrates the scientific and technological background of Ampace and the core development concept of creating "ultimate experience" products.

Through the ingenious design of graphics and color matching, the new logo "Ampace" is more fashionable and international, and also achieves a better interpretation of the company's corporate mission to "deliver green energy solutions with the ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life."

Heralding A New Chapter: Ampace Creates Value for Customers with Cutting-edge Scientific and Technological Innovation

Poweramp, the predecessor of Ampace, has shown rapid growth in many fields, with sales of RMB 4.3 billion in 2021. In the field of energy storage, the company's business covers home storage, industrial and commercial storage, uninterruptible power supplies and other fields. At present, the company has served major customers in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia, with a cumulative shipment of 650,000+ modules and a global home storage market share of 30%. In the field of high-power battery products, the company cooperates with domestic and foreign leading brands in the areas of vacuum cleaners, UAVs and power tools, with a cumulative shipment of 87 million+ battery cells. In the field of mini vehicles, the company has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with a number of leading vehicle companies at home and abroad, encompassing fields such as e-bikes, electric motorcycles, shared systems, battery swapping and more.

With such a foundation, Ampace will continuously and vigorously develop existing businesses, further establish its end-to-end product safety system, develop advanced technology to achieve extreme product performance, and activate the value creation in the upstream and downstream industry chain, thereby forming a harmonious development between different businesses and facilitating industry development from the perspective of the full life cycle of products.

The Ampace logo indicates a new era of self-development, reinforces the brand concept of "Power Your Life" and injects new momentum into the development of the clean energy industry.

