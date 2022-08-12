Anzeige
Samstag, 13.08.2022
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
WKN: A2AE98 ISIN: GB00BYV81293 
Stuttgart
12.08.22
09:49 Uhr
0,093 Euro
-0,007
-7,00 %
12.08.2022 | 13:16
Q&A on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Upside potential is enormous

DJ Hardman & Co: Q&A on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Upside potential is enormous

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co: Q&A on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Upside potential is enormous 12-Aug-2022 / 11:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Shield Therapeutics (STX): Upside potential is enormous

Shield Therapeutics (STX) is the topic of conversation when Martin Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Despite launching a drug into the US market, Shield has performed really badly over

the past 12 months, Martin explains what happened, shares his thoughts on the considerable progress made, implications for the full year, why the share price is falling, investment capital and the investment opportunity.

Shield Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of late stage, hospital focused pharmaceuticals.

Listen to the interview here:

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

Download our latest report on STX, here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                         mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1419419 12-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419419&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2022 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
