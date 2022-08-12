DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2022 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.2615

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23875647

CODE: WATL LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN

