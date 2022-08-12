A new report form analysts at IHS Markit notes that the market for module-level power electronics (MLPE) grew by 33% between 2019 and 2021, with around one-third of new residential solar installations now taking advantage of MLPE's promise of improved safety, energy yield and fault detection. And with smaller, distributed generation systems expected to represent 43% of global PV installations between now and 2025, the opportunity for MLPE will only get larger.Module-level power electronics (MLPE), where an inverter or optimizer is attached to each PV module, allowing for its current and voltage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...