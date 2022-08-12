Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial to Participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th in Chicago, IL

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference. The Company will present at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The live broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on August 24, 2022.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements are made as of the date hereof, and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information or new or future developments, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com/ ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

