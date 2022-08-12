ASHTEAD CAPITAL, INC.

PUBLICATION OF ADMISSION PARTICULARS

12 August 2022

Ashtead Capital, Inc. ("Ashtead Capital"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead" or the "Company"), announces the publication of the admission particulars in connection with the issuance of the $750,000,000 5.500% senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes") by Ashtead Capital. The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by Ashtead and certain of Ashtead's direct and indirect subsidiaries.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange on 11 August 2022 (the "Listing"). The admission particulars for the Listing have been published and are available at https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877322/Offering_Memorandum.pdf.

Ashtead is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and its stock is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: AHT). The Company is one of the largest international equipment rental companies, with a network of 1,233 stores in the United States ("US"), Canada and the United Kingdom ("UK") as of April 30, 2022 . Ashtead conducts its equipment rental operations in all markets under the name "Sunbelt Rentals". The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). 