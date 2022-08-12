China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) has announced plans to invest €7.34 billion ($7.6 billion) to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen, Hungary. It will be the company's second battery cell manufacturing facility in Europe.The list of planned gigawatt-scale battery cell factories in Europe continues to grow, following the latest announcement from CATL. The Chinese lithium-ion battery maker has revealed plans to invest €7.34 billion in the construction of a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecan, Hungary - the biggest greenfield investment in the country's history. Subject ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...