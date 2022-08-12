Nutranomics Inc.: The Plant Partners with Top Cannabis Agency Essential Good to Launch Additional House Brands

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is excited to announce that The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, has partnered with Essential Good (essentialgood.com), a top visionary cannabis product design firm founded in San Francisco, to develop and launch additional house branded cannabis products.

"The Essential Good team is incredibly excited to be working with The Plant," remarked Daniel Stein, CEO of Essential Good. "The company is developing capabilities and building capacity to serve the industry in new and innovative ways. We see immense opportunity in this relationship and look forward to supporting their team as we help to lay the groundwork for the future of the cannabis industry."

Essential Good has been a leading agency in the cannabis space for seven years, helping to launch more than 25 top brands for national leading cannabis businesses. The Essential Good team has experience working at all points along the supply chain from cultivation to end market retail.

Essential Good has been deeply rooted in the adult-use cannabis movement in the U.S. for years, with strong ties to cannabis advocacy, education, and legislation. The firm has helped to launch some of the industry's most defining brands in recent years, with a top-tier client list that includes many of the most recognizable brands in the California Cannabis marketplace.

"We are thrilled to start working with Essential Good," commented Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. "Building up our own stable of strong house brands is the highest margin path to monetizing our state-of-the-art facility and our extensive distribution relationships. There's no one better equipped to help us reach that goal than the team at Essential Good."

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Press Contact:

Geoff Bazegian, IR@nutranomics.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media



SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711879/The-Plant-Partners-with-Top-Cannabis-Agency-Essential-Good-to-Launch-Additional-House-Brands