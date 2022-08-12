Protein Labeling Market size worth $ 4.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing healthcare spending, improvements in mass spectrometry workflows, and rising interest in proteomics research are expected to fuel the Protein Labeling Market over the predicted years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Protein Labeling Market" By Labeling Method (In Vitro Labeling, In Vivo Labeling), By Application (Immunological Techniques, Cell-Based Assays), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Protein Labeling Market size was valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Protein Labeling Market Overview

Increasing health care outlay and rising interest in genetics analysis is anticipated to fuel the Protein Labeling Market over the anticipated years. Also, technological advancements during this phase and also the growing R&D outlay expect a lift to the market within the returning years. To boot, enhancements in mass spectrum analysis workflows and also the miniaturization of biochips are anticipated to drive the market throughout the forecasted period. On the other hand, growing competition within the Protein Labeling Market and lacking good professionals may hamper the market at a global level.

Protein labeling may be a secondary analysis approach for proteomic analysis that's utilized within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for analysis and diagnostic functions. moreover, because the prevalence of chronic diseases, like cancer, rises, the demand for illness hindrance, diagnosis, and treatment conjointly rises. Lack of knowledgeable specialists, restricted uses of Protein labeling products, and high prices of reagents, kits, and different Protein labeling services, are a number of potential roadblocks to plug enlargement.

Companies within the Protein Labeling Market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain themselves within the more and more competitive market, corporations are developing innovative products furthermore as sharing skills and experiences with different corporations. whereas corporations have long collaborated with one another furthermore as tutorial and analysis establishments during this market by the manner of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.

Key Developments

In April 2018 , enGenes Biotech GmbH, a producer of recombinant proteins, has signed a partnership with ACIB GmbH for protein labeling.

, enGenes Biotech GmbH, a producer of recombinant proteins, has signed a partnership with ACIB GmbH for protein labeling. In April 2019 , Perkin Elmer completed the acquisition of Cisbio Bioassays in the plan to enlarge its DELFIA, Alpha, and LANCE assay innovations with Cisbio's range of products and reagents. Cisbio abilities for Perkin Elmer assist life science research while also growing the product offering.

, Perkin Elmer completed the acquisition of Cisbio Bioassays in the plan to enlarge its DELFIA, Alpha, and LANCE assay innovations with Cisbio's range of products and reagents. Cisbio abilities for Perkin Elmer assist life science research while also growing the product offering. In March 2019 , enGenes Biotech GmbH declared that it is developing this project that uses the patented technology enGenes-X-press to site-directly incorporate non-canonical amino acids into proteins, which is used for protein labeling.

Key Players

The major players in the market are General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Protein Labeling Market On the basis of Labeling Method, Application, and Geography.

Protein Labeling Market, By Labeling Method

In Vitro Labeling



In Vivo Labeling



Bio-orthogonal Labeling

Protein Labeling Market, By Application

Immunological Techniques



Cell-Based Assays



Fluorescence Microscopy

Protein Labeling Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

