Rogue Baron Plc - Change of Year End

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

12 August 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Change of Year End

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that it is changing its year end date to 30 September.

As announced on 30 June 2022, as a result of the disclaimer of opinion in the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Company will be releasing a trading statement in each quarter until a clean audit opinion is received. The disclaimer related to the year end stock take at the Bin 1301 bar, which was closed in November 2021, and a stock take of the Company's tequila inventory, currently in storage at a distillery in Tequila, Mexico; these stock takes were not completed by the Company's auditor in the time available.

The Company has been in consultation with the auditor over the two outstanding matters from the audit opinion.

The auditor has agreed to now undertake a stock take prior to 30 September 2022, the Company's new year end. Moreover, the disclaimer of opinion on the discontinued Bin 1301 bar will automatically fall away at the new year end date, given that discontinuation will be more than eight months old by that time. The auditor has agreed to endeavor to audit the 30 September 2022 year end accounts as soon as practically possible after the year end date.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END



