FlexGen, a US-based storage system integrator, has launched a new modular battery solution for the commercial and industrial market. The FlexPod energy storage system combines lithium iron phosphate batteries, a power conversion system, and HVAC in a single container solution, with a range of configurations.FlexGen, a US battery energy storage system integrator, has launched a new suite of products for distributed and behind-the-meter applications. The FlexPod battery energy storage system (BESS) products are fully containerized, modular, scalable and come in a range of sizes to fit every project. ...

