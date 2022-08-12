



Washington, DC, Aug 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) has trained its inaugural class of Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) experts. These GBA BMM professionals will do Blockchain consulting and participate on Blockchain enterprise appraisals. GBA's first class of blockchain experts mean Blockchain Maturity evaluations are now underway.Why is the BMM Important?"Governments and organizations around the world are beginning to acquire blockchain solutions. But most do not have the knowledge or framework to distinguish between a reliable solution or a hyped prototype," said Gerard Dache, Executive Director of the Government Blockchain Association. "The BMM helps solution providers demonstrate credibility to customers and creates a roadmap for continuous improvement. Governments will often provide financial assistance to use the BMM to improve and demonstrate blockchain solutions."Why Do We Need a Blockchain Maturity Model?"Governments do not have the framework to judge blockchain solutions, they will default to traditional solution providers. Newer, agile, and innovative companies cannot compete with traditional government vendors. The Blockchain Maturity Model has been established to solve that problem," continued Dache.What is the Purpose of the Blockchain Maturity Model?- Provide a roadmap to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve blockchain solutions- Demonstrate that a solution can be trusted to meet industry standards- Provide acquisition professionals with the information needed to evaluate blockchain solutions- Establish the criteria to achieve a Government Blockchain Association (GBA) certificationWho Developed the BMM?The BMM was developed by the GBA Standards & Certification Working Group over a two-year span. This group includes 34 individuals from government and the private sector. Members of this group include Chief Information Officers, Chief Technical Officers, engineers, auditors, business executives and managers.To learn more about the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model.Source: Plato Data Intelligence Platodata.ioSource: GBACopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.