At CAGR of 10.1% Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Surpass at USD 13.35 Billion: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global protein purification & isolation market size was worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 13.35 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.1% during the forecast period.

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Overview

Protein purification & isolation refer to a set of processes for isolating a type of protein from a complex mixture of tissues, cells, or organisms. The expanding relevance of generating novel ligands, including such protein-based pharmaceutical compounds, is one of the key drivers driving demand for protein purifying & isolation. Additionally, the market is expected to expand due to increased demand for purification kits in quick screen testing. Furthermore, protein purification & isolation sales are increasing due to a move toward technologically complex protein purification instruments and the development of the proteomic market. All of these factors, as well as increased R&D in the biopharmaceutical industry, are expected to raise the global protein purification & isolation market share throughout the forecast period. Protein purifying & isolation sales are expected to rise as untapped growth opportunities, and protein therapies benefit the sector. Furthermore, the growing usage of automated analyzers is expected to increase the demand for protein purifying & isolation equipment. Due to ongoing technological advancements, protein purification & separation products are in high demand. Recent developments in the protein purifying & separation industry include the increasing popularity of agar beads, alternative polymers, magnetic & protein beads, and ligand tagging methods. However, low instrument acceptance rates, the difficulties of maintaining purification kits that fulfill all proposals, and high tool costs limit the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Protein Purification & Isolation Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Protein Purification & Isolation Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.1 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Protein Purification & Isolation Market was valued at approximately USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 13.35 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. Increased investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnological R&D, growing demand for more accurate and rapid purification kits, and technical improvements are key factors driving the market growth.

The protein purification & isolation market is hampered by poor instrument acceptance rates, the challenges of maintaining purifying kits that meet all demands, and high tool costs.

By end-user, the CROs category is likely to expand significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of clinical studies outsourced by drug research organizations, and high R&D spending.

North America dominates the global protein purification & isolation market and accounted for more than 45% of the global revenue in 2021.

dominates the global protein purification & isolation market and accounted for more than 45% of the global revenue in 2021. Initiatives launched by developing-country governments like China and India to strengthen healthcare facilities are expected to stimulate the market demand in the region.

and to strengthen healthcare facilities are expected to stimulate the market demand in the region. The growth in biopharmaceutical drug development in the United States is another factor likely to drive the regional protein purification & isolation market over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Protein Purification & Isolation Market By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By Technology (Ultrafiltration Precipitation, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, and Others), By Application (Drug Screening, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-protein Interaction Studies, and Diagnostics), By End-Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, and CROs), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Extensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Growth Drivers

Rising affinity chromatography adoption is propelling the global market growth.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), affinities chromatography was used in more than 60% of all purification techniques in 2020. It relies on a molecule bonded to a column to recognize the target molecule. The target protein is isolated using affinity chromatography by its particular binding characteristics to an immobilized ligand. Furthermore, affinity chromatography is based on a protein's selective and reversible binding to a matrix-bound ligand. Affinity chromatography, proteomics, immunoprecipitation, and enzymatic assay are a few frequently used techniques for protein purification & isolation.

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Restraints

Lower acceptance rates for instruments and difficulty in maintaining one size fits all purifying kits may hamper the global market growth.

Several affinity tags can be employed for protein purification & isolation. In terms of size, binding power, and impact on protein stability and solubility, affinity tags come in a wide range of sizes. In addition, affinity purifying tags are frequently linked to a target recombinant protein as native protein purification & isolation can be challenging, allowing the tag to be utilized to identify or detect the target protein. Thus, instruments that result in a lower adoption rate and the difficulties of sustaining purification kits that match all proposals operate as roadblocks to global protein purification & isolation market growth.

Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Opportunities

Continuous technological advancements in protein purification & isolation products bring up several growth opportunities.

One of the important developments in the protein purifying & isolation market is the advancement of single-use technologies as well as automated purification equipment. Protein purification & isolation technologies are widely utilized in applications such as drug screening, ion-exchange chromatography, gel electrophoresis, biomarkers discovery, protein therapies, and target identification. Comparing it to alternatives, chromatography is among the most precise and sensitive technologies for protein purifying & isolation. Various companies are thus concentrating on commercializing new products relying on this technology to extend their product line. Ongoing technical breakthroughs develop new growth prospects for protein purifying & isolation solutions in the industry.

Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Challenges

The high price of protein isolation and purification kits continues to be a global challenge.

The increasing demand for advanced instruments and test kits that provide fast, reliable, and reproducible protein purification at a low cost is driving up the price of these kits and making it difficult for new companies to enter the market, which is one of the major factors limiting the global protein purification & isolation market growth. For instance, protein purification & isolation kits vary from USD 450 to USD 2000. However, the high cost of protein purifying & isolation equipment and the scarcity of qualified workers are factors challenging industry expansion.

Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market: Segmentation

The global protein purification & isolation market is segregated on the product, technology, application, end-use, and region.

By product, the market is divided into instruments and consumables. Among these, the consumables segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 60% of global sales. Based on technology outlook, the market is classified into ultrafiltration, precipitation, chromatography, electrophoresis, western blotting, and others. The chromatography segment held 29.1% of the market share in 2021 due to the growing focus of several companies on commercializing new goods based on this technology to diversify their product lines. Over the forecast period, the chromatography market is expected to develop at the fastest rate.

By application, the market is classified into drug screening, biomarker discovery, protein-protein interaction studies, and diagnostics. The protein-protein interaction studies segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide revenue share in 2021. Based on end-use, the market is classified into academic & research institutes, hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and CROs. The CROs segment is expected to grow significantly throughout the projected period, owing to an increasing number of preclinical studies outsourced by drug research companies and large R&D spending.

List of Key Players in Protein Purification & Isolation Market:

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Promega Corporation

Abcam

Roche Applied Science

Agilent Technologies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 13.35 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Promega Corporation, Abcam, Roche Applied Science, and Agilent Technologies. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2325

Recent Developments

October 2021 - Purolite, a resin-based chromatography separation company, introduced two next-generation chromatographic resins. The first protein is Praesto Jetted A50 HipH. It is a 50m homogeneous agarose bead-based alkaline stable resin. It is intended to deal with the purification of antibodies or even other pH-sensitive Fc-containing proteins.

- Purolite, a resin-based chromatography separation company, introduced two next-generation chromatographic resins. The first protein is Praesto Jetted A50 HipH. It is a homogeneous agarose bead-based alkaline stable resin. It is intended to deal with the purification of antibodies or even other pH-sensitive Fc-containing proteins. April 2021 - Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the KingFisher Apex Purification System. It is a large sample purification apparatus designed for scientists that need to automate the separation of DNA, proteins, and cells from a variety of sample types. The KingFisher Apex purifying system allows users to isolate proteins and cells while also customizing methods.

Regional Dominance:

Increasing use of drug screening procedures is likely to help North America dominate the global market

North America dominates the global protein purification & isolation market and accounted for more than 45% of the global revenue in 2021. The region's increased use of drug screening procedures is propelling the industry forward. High funding for life science research, a developed research infrastructure, and the presence of major elements is increasing protein purification & isolation sales in the area. The growth in biopharmaceutical drug development in the United States is another factor likely to drive the regional protein purification & isolation market over the forecast period. Improving application areas, including protein-protein interaction studies, detection and tracking, drug screening, protein treatments, biomarker discovery, sickness tracking, and diagnostic imaging are boosting demand for technologically upgraded protein purification & isolation technologies in North America.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to expand the fastest during the forecast period. Initiatives launched by developing-country governments like China and India to strengthen healthcare facilities are expected to stimulate the market demand in the region. Additionally, these countries contribute funds to developing novel protein purification & isolation procedures. As a result, Japan, India, and China are the dominant countries in the Asia Pacific, providing enormous chances for the market's main players to grow and keep up with trends to deliver profitable outcomes.

Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market is segmented as follows:

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Instruments

Consumables

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Others

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Drug Screening

Biomarker Discovery

Protein-protein Interaction Studies

Diagnostics

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: By End-use Outlook (2022-2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

CROs

Protein Purification & Isolation Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

