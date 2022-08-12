Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, home to DFW's largest collection of pop culture gifts, toys, and collectibles, rejects the latest buyout offer from a private equity firm.

This is the second offer that's been put on the table for Fanboys, this time to the tune of $6.5 million. Both proposals came from a private equity firm, but each time Mike Rogers, owner of Fanboys LLC rejected the offer. The proposal greatly undervalues the company. "It's not enough," Rogers said of the deal.

Fanboys is experiencing explosive growth having opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133609