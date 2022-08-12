The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 12.08.2022.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 12.08.2022

.

ISIN Name

US98956P1021 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

US9581021055 Western Digital Corp.

US9297401088 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

US8425871071 The Southern Co.

US6200763075 Motorola Solutions Inc.

US5178341070 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

US0718131099 Baxter International Inc.

US02043Q1076 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NL0012661870 InflaRX N.V.

WESTERN DIGITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de