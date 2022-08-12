Greece's Public Power Corp. (PPC) Renewables, the green energy division of state-owned PPC, has kicked off a tender for a 550 MW solar plant at a former lignite mine.The 550 MW solar plant will be built in Kozani, in Greece's Macedonia region, which was the nation's lignite hub for decades. PPC Renewables estimates the cost of the 550 MW plant to be around €216 million ($221.4 million), excluding the cost of PV modules. However, bids for the tender can exceed that sum, said PPC. The winning engineering, procurement and construction contractor will need to complete the licensing of the plant, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...