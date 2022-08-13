Transportation & Logistics Systems: Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Company Adds JFK Cartage in the Third Quarter

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a logistics service provider, announced that today the Company filed its Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "Second quarter results were in line with our expectations, so we believe that the Company continues to move in the right direction and is getting closer to our goal of profitability, as we have recently begun closing target acquisitions."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $170,000, or 10.8%, to $1,405,000 as compared to $1,575,000 for same prior year period. This decrease was primarily a result of decreases in revenue attributable to: (i) the Company's former operations of Shypdirect's mid-mile and long-haul business with Amazon of $413,000; (ii) Shyp FX business of $52,000; and (iii) other customers of $9,000, which were partially offset by an increase in revenues generated from Cougar Express of $303,000.

The Company had a loss from operations of $1,004,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to a loss from operations of $1,719,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had net loss of $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to: (i) the loss from operations of $1,004,000; (ii) interest expense of $2,000 and (iii) settlement gain of less than $1,000, which were offset and exceeded by a gain on the sale of Shyp FX assets of $297,000. This compared to net income of $3,683,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $816,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 after accounting for the effect of deemed dividends related to beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends of $107,000 as compared to net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $5,527,000 for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $402,000, or 13.1%, to $2,664,000 as compared to $3,066,000 for same prior year period. This decrease was primarily a result of decreases in revenue attributable to: (i) the Company's former operations of Shypdirect's mid-mile and long-haul business with Amazon of $1,568,000; (ii) other customers of $46,000; and (iii) Shyp FX business of $15,000, which were partially offset by an increase in revenues generated from Cougar Express of $1,226,000.

The Company had a loss from operations of $2,805,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to a loss from operations of $3,356,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net loss of $2,746,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 due to: (i) the loss from operations of $2,805,000; (ii) settlement expense of $228,000 and (iii) interest expense of $10,000, which were offset and exceeded by a gain from the sale of Shyp FX assets of $297,000. This compared to net income of $1,414,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $2,962,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 after accounting for the effect for deemed dividends related to beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends of $216,000 as compared to net income attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $428,000 for the comparable prior year period.

Subsequent Events

On August 4, 2022, with an effective date of July 31, 2022, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cougar Express, Inc. acquired 100% of the outstanding stock of JFK Cartage, Inc., a business located approximately six (6) miles from JFK International Airport with annual revenues of $3.6 million in 2021 and approximately $2.0 million for the first six months of 2022. for a total purchase price after closing adjustments was $1,098,487. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 24, 2022, the purchase price was $1,700,000. In connection thereto, the Company: (i) paid $401,552 in cash at closing and (ii) entered into a $696,935 promissory note with the Seller, $98,448 of which is payable weekly, in the amount of 25% of accounts receivable collected, but in any event, no later than October 4, 2022, with the remaining balance of $598,487, payable in three annual installments of $199,496, with interest at five (5%) percent per annum on July 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, Cougar Express assumed and agreed to pay (i) a $503,065 Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan and (ii) $151,389 of accrued liabilities of the Seller.

For accounting purposes, the total purchase consideration paid, after closing adjustments, was deemed to be $1,098,487 for the cash paid of $401,552 plus the promissory note of $696,935. The purchase consideration amount did not include the SBA loan of $503,065 and accrued liabilities and other notes payable of $151,389 which were treated as assumed liabilities in the purchase price allocation.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc. and JFK Cartage, Inc., operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and stockholders' equity and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; remaining weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our remaining liabilities and indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; unanticipated and materially adverse developments in our few remaining litigations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this letter. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30 December 31,

2022 2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash $ 5,778,706 $ 6,067,692 Accounts receivable, net 473,640 481,734 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 355,129 197,336

Total Current Assets 6,607,475 6,746,762

OTHER ASSETS: Security deposit 39,585 33,340 Property and equipment, net 229,424 577,205 Intangible assets, net 1,695,852 2,177,382

Total Other Assets 1,964,861 2,787,927

TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,572,336 $ 9,534,689

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES: Notes payable, current portion $ - $ 283,141 Accounts payable 301,684 312,772 Accrued expenses 368,800 212,975 Insurance payable 140,679 98,255 Accrued compensation and related benefits 59,813 98,964

Total Current Liabilities 870,976 1,006,107

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net of current portion - 12,455

Total Long-term Liabilities - 12,455

Total Liabilities 870,976 1,018,562

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 11) -

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; 0 and 700,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (Liquidation value $700 and $700, respectively) - 700 Series D preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively ($6.00 per share liquidation value) - - Series E preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 21,418 and 51,605 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively ($13.34 per share liquidation value) 21 52 Series G preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 shares designated; 617,500 and 615,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively ($10.00 per share liquidation value) 618 615 Preferred stock 618 615 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,396,601,092 and 2,926,528,666 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3,396,601 2,926,529 Additional paid-in capital 126,282,689 124,604,718 Accumulated deficit (121,978,569 ) (119,016,487 )

Total Shareholders' Equity 7,701,360 8,516,127

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,572,336 $ 9,534,689

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



2022 2021 2022 2021

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021









REVENUES $ 1,404,560 $ 1,574,494 $ 2,663,893 $ 3,066,193

COST OF REVENUES 1,013,550 1,345,538 1,984,552 3,244,316

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 391,010 228,956 679,341 (178,123 )

OPERATING EXPENSES: Compensation and related benefits 693,343 344,053 2,049,753 712,662 Legal and professional fees 339,003 452,915 688,497 983,453 Rent 110,957 233,601 212,294 367,556 General and administrative expenses 252,167 301,732 534,110 497,935 Loss on lease abandonment - 616,074 - 616,074

Total Operating Expenses 1,395,470 1,948,375 3,484,654 3,177,680

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,004,460 ) (1,719,419 ) (2,805,313 ) (3,355,803 )

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest expense (1,895 ) (135,450 ) (9,762 ) (218,959 ) Interest expense-related parties - (22,438 ) - (44,630 ) Gain on debt extinguishment, net - 1,505,088 - 1,564,941 Gain on sale of subsidiary's assets 296,689 - 296,689 - Settlement income (expense) 700 - (227,811 ) - Other income - 75,787 - 183,822 Gain related to derivative liabilities - 3,979,289 - 3,284,306

Total Other Income (Expenses) 295,494 5,402,276 59,116 4,769,480

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (708,966 ) 3,682,857 (2,746,197 ) 1,413,677

Provision for income taxes - - - -

NET (LOSS) INCOME (708,966 ) 3,682,857 (2,746,197 ) 1,413,677

Deemed dividends related to beneficial conversion features, and accrued dividends (106,834 ) (156,097 ) (215,885 ) (985,933 )

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (815,800 ) $ 3,526,760 $ (2,962,082 ) $ 427,744

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 3,316,885,235 2,125,141,567 3,179,603,803 1,937,320,808 Diluted 3,316,885,235 2,539,874,797 3,179,603,803 2,352,054,038

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



2022 2021

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net (loss) income $ (2,746,197 ) $ 1,413,677 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 377,500 293,616 Amortization of debt discount to interest expense - 83,548 Stock-based compensation 1,040,167 - Stock-based professional fees 8,333 - Gain from sale of subsidiary's assets (296,689 ) - Gain related to derivative liabilities, net - (3,284,306 ) Non-cash portion of gain on extinguishment of debt, net - (1,564,941 ) Non-cash portion of gain on settlement (700 ) Loss on lease abandonment 616,074 Rent expense - 2,119 Bad debt recovery - (11,240 ) Other non-cash gain - (11,808 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,094 226,268 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (156,126 ) 34,917 Security deposit (6,245 ) 61,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (50,014 ) 264,692 Insurance payable 42,424 (14,720 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (39,151 ) (28,330 )

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,818,604 ) (1,919,434 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash acquired in acquisition - 10,031 Cash used for acquisitions - (2,133,146 ) Cash proceeds from sale of subsidiary assets 748,500 -

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 748,500 (2,123,115 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from sale of series E preferred share units - 3,590,500 Payment of liquidated damages on Series E preferred shares (24,000 ) - Net proceeds from sale of series G preferred share units 855,000 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 245,714 685,714 Repayment of notes payable (295,596 ) (195,697 ) Net proceeds (payments) of related party advances - 14,630

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 781,118 4,095,147

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (288,986 ) 52,598

CASH, beginning of period 6,067,692 579,283

CASH, end of period $ 5,778,706 $ 631,881

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 9,762 $ 67,839 Income taxes $ - $ -

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of debt and accrued interest for common stock $ - $ 543,457 Reclassification of due to related parties to accrued expenses $ - $ 94,000 Deemed dividend related to price protection and beneficial conversion features $ - $ 882,043 Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock $ 31 $ - Conversion of Series G preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock $ 21,226 $ - Accrual of preferred stock dividends $ 215,885 $ - Issuance of common stock for future services $ 5,000 $ -

ACQUISITIONS: Assets acquired: Accounts receivable $ - $ 265,175 Prepaid expenses - 7,534 Property and equipment - 257,416 Right of use assets - 44,388 Other receivable - 622,240 Security deposits - 33,340 Total assets acquired - 1,230,093 Less: liabilities assumed: Accounts payable - 132,155 Accrued expenses - 79,138 Notes payable - 1,491,458 Lease liabilities - 44,388 Total liabilities assumed - 1,747,139 Increase in intangible assets - non-cash $ - $ 517,046

