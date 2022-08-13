Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held August 12, 2022. Below are the approved resolutions:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at four; The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, Kenneth A. Cawkell, and Joseph Del Campo; Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Company; The Company's New Long Term Incentive Plan was ratified; The Plan of Arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving the Company and SpinCo. (The purpose of the Arrangement is to restructure the Company by creating SpinCo, which will become a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta upon completion of the Arrangement. SpinCo will hold the Company's Cannabis Assets, as more fully set forth in the Management Circular. Centurion will retain its remaining assets and working capital and continue as a mineral exploration company.)

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset development in the Americas. The Company's lead investment is its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project, and it is also reviewing additional prospective, precious mineral exploration projects.

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel

604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding, the completion of the Arrangement, the Meeting, the Final Order hearing of the Court, the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement, the Company's plan to develop its business and provide Shareholders with additional investment choices and enhanced value, the Company's plans to complete the Consolidation and the Company's plans to apply to the TSX-V for a resumption of trading as a mineral exploration issuer following the Meeting; and future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company; are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the Company's ability to complete the proposed Arrangement on the terms and conditions contemplated, or at all; the Companies' ability to secure the necessary shareholder, Court and regulatory approvals required to complete the Arrangement; the estimated costs associated with the Arrangement; the timing of the Meeting, the Final Order hearing and the Arrangement; and that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, that the COVID-19 global pandemic will not affect the ability of the Company to conduct the exploration program on the Project, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company expectations include risks associated with the business of the Company; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; non-completion of the Arrangement; risks related to the Company failing to obtain the requisite shareholder approval required for the Arrangement; risks relating the number of dissenting shareholders requiring fair value for their securities in connection with the Arrangement; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's projects including the Company's option to acquire the Project, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, currency and commodity fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties, and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Company filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133727