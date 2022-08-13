Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 8 to August 12, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
08/08/22
716,709
49.73812
35,647,755.38
XPAR
08/08/22
320,888
49.72158
15,955,058.36
CEUX
08/08/22
49,842
49.73260
2,478,772.05
TQEX
08/08/22
89,920
49.68437
4,467,618.91
AQEU
09/08/22
602,682
50.58798
30,488,466.17
XPAR
09/08/22
280,000
50.70209
14,196,585.48
CEUX
09/08/22
40,000
50.62861
2,025,144.56
TQEX
09/08/22
65,000
50.61175
3,289,763.82
AQEU
10/08/22
601,668
50.81766
30,575,356.85
XPAR
10/08/22
230,000
50.81086
11,686,498.26
CEUX
10/08/22
35,000
50.81749
1,778,612.19
TQEX
10/08/22
77,900
50.82822
3,959,517.95
AQEU
11/08/22
618,308
51.74930
31,997,008.66
XPAR
11/08/22
210,000
51.73328
10,863,987.75
CEUX
11/08/22
30,000
51.73731
1,552,119.30
TQEX
11/08/22
50,000
51.73746
2,586,872.80
AQEU
12/08/22
630,394
52.23418
32,928,113.67
XPAR
12/08/22
180,000
52.28216
9,410,789.52
CEUX
12/08/22
20,000
52.34881
1,046,976.26
TQEX
12/08/22
50,000
52.28192
2,614,096.15
AQEU
Total
4,898,311
50.9460
249,549,114.07
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
