In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 8 to August 12, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08/08/22 716,709 49.73812 35,647,755.38 XPAR 08/08/22 320,888 49.72158 15,955,058.36 CEUX 08/08/22 49,842 49.73260 2,478,772.05 TQEX 08/08/22 89,920 49.68437 4,467,618.91 AQEU 09/08/22 602,682 50.58798 30,488,466.17 XPAR 09/08/22 280,000 50.70209 14,196,585.48 CEUX 09/08/22 40,000 50.62861 2,025,144.56 TQEX 09/08/22 65,000 50.61175 3,289,763.82 AQEU 10/08/22 601,668 50.81766 30,575,356.85 XPAR 10/08/22 230,000 50.81086 11,686,498.26 CEUX 10/08/22 35,000 50.81749 1,778,612.19 TQEX 10/08/22 77,900 50.82822 3,959,517.95 AQEU 11/08/22 618,308 51.74930 31,997,008.66 XPAR 11/08/22 210,000 51.73328 10,863,987.75 CEUX 11/08/22 30,000 51.73731 1,552,119.30 TQEX 11/08/22 50,000 51.73746 2,586,872.80 AQEU 12/08/22 630,394 52.23418 32,928,113.67 XPAR 12/08/22 180,000 52.28216 9,410,789.52 CEUX 12/08/22 20,000 52.34881 1,046,976.26 TQEX 12/08/22 50,000 52.28192 2,614,096.15 AQEU Total 4,898,311 50.9460 249,549,114.07

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

