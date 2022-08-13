All claims made by Seagen regarding Daiichi Sankyo antibody drug conjugates are denied

An arbitrator issued a decision today in a dispute between Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. and Seagen, Inc., denying all claims made by Seagen. Specifically, Daiichi Sankyo retains all patent rights to its antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology and will continue to develop and commercialize these medicines as planned.

In November 2019, Daiichi Sankyo filed a Declaratory Judgment action in the District Court of Delaware against Seagen in response to communications from Seagen claiming certain intellectual property rights related to Daiichi Sankyo's ADC technology. Seagen's claims related to a collaboration agreement between the two companies from 2008 to 2015. In response, Seagen filed an arbitration demand in connection with the dispute with the American Arbitration Association in the same month, resulting in an arbitration and today's decision.

"We are extremely pleased that, based on the facts of this matter, the arbitrator recognized that Daiichi Sankyo retains ownership of all patents at issue in the arbitration and that our platform ADC technology was developed by Daiichi Sankyo," said Sunao Manabe, President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, Company, Ltd. "Daiichi Sankyo is proud of our legacy and strength in innovative science and technology and remains committed to bringing our ADCs to patients who need new standards of care in cancer treatment."

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is dedicated to creating new modalities and innovative medicines by leveraging our world-class science and technology for our purpose "to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world." In addition to our current portfolio of medicines for cancer and cardiovascular disease, Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on developing novel therapies for people with cancer as well as other diseases with high unmet medical needs. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 16,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation to realize our 2030 Vision to become an "Innovative Global Healthcare Company Contributing to the Sustainable Development of Society." For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

