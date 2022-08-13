Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2022) - BlueWater Group is pioneering a new approach to cryptocurrency trading with its newly developed BlueWater Algorithm, a high frequency arbitrage trading bot capable of executing high-speed arbitrage trades between 4 cryptocurrency trade pairings on a single exchange.





The BlueWater Algorithm was demonstrated to almost 300 Partners of BlueWater Group who were invited to its debut on July 31st, 2022 where arbitrage trades were carried out live.

Development and roll-out of the BlueWater Algorithm is key to the BlueWater Group's efforts to make cryptocurrency less risky in the face of high market volatility. The system leverages on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning tools to make it less dependent on human oversight, thereby greatly increasing the speed, frequency and precision of arbitrage trades.

Invitees to BlueWater Group's Live Trading Demonstration held on July 31st were also introduced to how the system functions, its capabilities and its potential for further development and enhancement in terms of encompassing a wider variety of digital asset arbitrage trades.

In addition, invitees to the Live Trading Demonstration also went away with a deeper understanding of BlueWater Group itself as well as the opportunities that are available to them as clients and partners of the company.

BlueWater Group stated in a post-event press statement that, "the successful demonstration of profitable arbitrage trades at the BlueWater Algorithm's debut has enabled us to prove the system's capabilities and our technological prowess. 4-way cryptocurrency arbitrage trading system is now a reality. We are proud to build it, run it and further improve on it."

