Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 13.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit deutlich anziehendem Volumen und Kann die LPT-Plattform die Medizin in vielen Bereichen revolutionieren?Kaufsignal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4VU ISIN: US75524W1080 Ticker-Symbol: 2RM 
Frankfurt
12.08.22
08:05 Uhr
26,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,60012:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RE/MAX
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC26,4000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.