San Pedro, Belize--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2022) - RE/MAX Belize, one of the leading real estate brokerages in the Belize region, has just launched a new strategy around diversifying a portfolio during a period of high inflation and economic uncertainty. In addition, to educate buyers and investors on how to find real estate investments that are strategic assets during inflationary periods.





Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie - RE/MAX Belize

Managed by Real Estate Brokers & Regional Owners Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie, RE/MAX Belize has been one of the top performing regions within the Caribbean & Central America. To take advantage of this, Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell have introduced a new strategy based on assets and Belize.

As the company explained how this new initiative seeks to educate investors on Belize's economies, the company said, "Recessions and inflation are part of all economies.

"The initiative has led RE/MAX to educate investors and buyers on the Belize market (as over 90% of the company's customers are in the US or Canada) and create strategies to better position the company's clients during periods of economic uncertainty."

Due to the island nature of Ambergris Caye, there are fewer properties available than on the mainland, so the company plans to concentrate on real estate on Ambergris Caye.

"As a rapidly expanding destination, we produce cash flow and are flexible to market changes due to the absence of traditional bank financing," the company added.

