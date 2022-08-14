In a statement given by a media representative for Lil Durk, the company announced today that they have finalized a partnership with Claim.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2022 / Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, announced today that they have successfully inked a partnership with play to earn company Claim.

"The main purpose of our artificial intelligence is to create content for your blog, social media or website using logarithmic optimization," said Alexander Elder, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk. "In such type of data, our machine learning technology takes into consideration the log of the continuous variable, to improve the accuracy of the model. The reason behind doing this is that each specific variable spans a very large range of values." Mr. Elder continued.

Alexander also mentioned that Lil Durk has the potential to slash news companies operational costs related to salaries by upwards of 85%.

Furthermore, he suggested that the company is expecting to release a statement related to the progress of their iOS and Android app as early as next week.

It is expected that Claim's rewards platform will somehow be integrated into Lil Durk's app, which is currently on track to be available via all platforms by 2023.

About Claim

Claim is a company that operates play to earn websites, which are also referred to as rewards websites. In simple terms, the company provides users the incentive of earning in-game currencies in exchange for completing surveys and offers.

About Lil Durk

Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. Business, Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

Alexander Elder

alexander.elder@lildurk.com

(516) 253-4398

SOURCE: Lil Durk

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712017/Lil-Durk-Inks-Partnership-with-Claim-Launches-Retail-Strategy