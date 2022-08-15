

All-new Outlander PHEV model

TOKYO, Aug 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, will go on sale in Australia on August 15, following the launches in Japan and New Zealand.The all-new Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship which brings together its expertise in electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Based on the product concept of "I-Fu-Do-Do" or authentic and majestic in Japanese, Mitsubishi Motors redesigned everything from the body to chassis and powertrain. The new model delivers the practicality and powerful ride in various weather and road conditions expected of an SUV, as well as the smooth yet powerful acceleration and the safe, secure ride unique to an electric vehicle."The gasoline model of the all-new Outlander has been a popular choice among customers in Australia since launch, so we hope to further accelerate the sales of the series with the all-new PHEV model, which has been successful in Japan and New Zealand," said Yoichiro Yatabe, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors. "In Australia, where the trend is shifting to environmentally-friendly vehicles such as EVs and PHEVs, we believe that the all-new Outlander PHEV will be well received as an electrified vehicle with low CO2 emissions and environmental impact in terms of life-cycle assessment, as well as an SUV that offers a safe, secure and comfortable ride."The Outlander was released in 20011 as Mitsubishi Motors' first crossover SUV and has been sold in about 60 countries around the world. The PHEV variant was added to the previous generation model and debuted in Japan in 2013 as the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV. The company sequentially launched it in regions including Europe, Oceania, North America and ASEAN, with a total of around 311,000 units(2) sold globally and about 4,000 units sold in Australia as of the end of July 2022.(1) Sold as Airtrek in Japan(2) Sales figures include PHEV variants of the previous and current generation models.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -- a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan --, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website athttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.