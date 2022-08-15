Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Pennystock mit "Blue Chip"-Power auf Erfolgskurs!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGZ5 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Ticker-Symbol: GVP1 
Tradegate
12.08.22
20:48 Uhr
2,780 Euro
-0,040
-1,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7602,84008:00
Dow Jones News
15.08.2022 | 08:31
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

DJ Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Notice of 2022 Half Year Results 15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 August 2022

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

Gulf Keystone confirms that the Company's half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 will be announced on Thursday 1 September 2022. The management team will host a presentation for analysts and investors via live audio webcast which will be available on the Company's website.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 181210 
EQS News ID:  1420033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.