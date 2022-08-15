Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

DJ Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Notice of 2022 Half Year Results 15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 August 2022

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

Gulf Keystone confirms that the Company's half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 will be announced on Thursday 1 September 2022. The management team will host a presentation for analysts and investors via live audio webcast which will be available on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

