Montag, 15.08.2022
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
15.08.22
08:09 Uhr
1,150 Euro
+0,010
+0,88 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,27008:37
15.08.2022 | 08:31
RM plc: Board Change

DJ RM plc: Board Change

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Board Change 15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 August 2022

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGE

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, today issues an announcement about a future Board change.

Further to the announcement on 26 May 2022 regarding Mark Berry stepping down as Chief Financial Officer, RM is pleased to announce that Emmanuel Walter has joined RM as interim CFO. Emmanuel Walter is an experienced Group CFO with more than 20 years' international experience in UK, Europe and Asia. He has held various senior financial positions, with multinationals specialising in the digital marketing, media, tech and SaaS sectors as well as engineering. He has broad experience managing JV, listed and PE backed global companies.

Mark Berry formally steps down from the Board and as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 15 August 2022 and his full time employment will cease on 20 November 2022.

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 181202 
EQS News ID:  1419963 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419963&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
