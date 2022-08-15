Researchers at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) have developed a broadly applicable and versatile post-electrode-engineering process. It can be applied to a range of conventional anodes to improve their stability.Charge and discharge cycles in lithium-ion batteries cause anode volumes to change, reducing battery capacity and cycle life. Now, researchers at GIST in South Korea have developed a new way to strengthen the anode and modify it, regardless of its material or how it is manufactured. Over time, charging and discharging causes the nanoparticles in the anode to crack ...

